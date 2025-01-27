South Carolina vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 27 Published 10:56 am Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1) going head to head against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (15-4) at 7:00 PM ET on January 27. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 victory for South Carolina, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 11.5-point spread in its matchup versus South Carolina. The total is listed at , and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: South Carolina -11.5

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

South Carolina 79, Tennessee 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+11.5)

Tennessee (+11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

South Carolina has compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 6-4-0. A total of eight out of the Gamecocks’ games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Volunteers’ games have gone over. South Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks’ +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.9 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 55.1 per contest (17th in college basketball).

South Carolina wins the rebound battle by 10.2 boards on average. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.2 per outing.

South Carolina makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.2 on average.

The Gamecocks rank 17th in college basketball by averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in college basketball, allowing 65.4 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 12 (23rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.5.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 93.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (290th in college basketball). They have a +455 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24 points per game.

Tennessee is 14th in the nation at 38.3 rebounds per game. That’s 8.0 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Tennessee hits 6.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.5 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.6.

Tennessee has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball), 8.8 fewer than the 22.7 it forces (ninth in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: