NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 28 Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

Today’s NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 28

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.3 total projected points)

Over (222.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.1 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.1 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and SCHN

FDSSE and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Warriors -11.5

Warriors -11.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.2 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 9.2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.0 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5.0 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

