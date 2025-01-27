NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 28
Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 27, 2025
Today’s NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 28
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.1 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Warriors -11.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.0 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
