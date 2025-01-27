NBA Best Bets: Timberwolves vs. Hawks Picks for January 27 Published 12:39 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSE.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Monday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 10.5)

Minnesota has beaten the spread 18 times in 45 games.

Atlanta has 18 wins in 45 games against the spread this year.

The Timberwolves have won once ATS (1-3) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Hawks have won once ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (219.5)





The Timberwolves and their opponents have gone over 219.5 combined points in 22 of 45 games this season.

The Hawks have played 35 games this season that have had more than 219.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota’s contests this year have an average point total of 219.7, 0.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 15.4 more points than this game’s total.

The Timberwolves score the 17th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the 10th-most.

The Timberwolves are the NBA’s eighth-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 27th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Timberwolves (-450)

The Timberwolves have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 5-2 when it’s favored by -450 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won one of three games when listed as at least +350 or better on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: