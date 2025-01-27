January 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Monday, January 27, 2025
There are several strong matchups on Monday’s NHL schedule, including a Seattle Kraken taking on the Edmonton Oilers.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Monday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch January 27 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Los Angeles Kings @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|New Jersey Devils @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ St. Louis Blues
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
