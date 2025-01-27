January 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Monday, January 27, 2025

There are several strong matchups on Monday’s NHL schedule, including a Seattle Kraken taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Monday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New Jersey Devils @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ St. Louis Blues 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

