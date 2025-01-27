How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27
Published 1:58 am Monday, January 27, 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers square off in the only game on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
