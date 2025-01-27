How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27 Published 1:58 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers square off in the only game on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

