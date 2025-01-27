How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27 Published 12:54 am Monday, January 27, 2025

There are three games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

