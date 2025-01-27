How to Watch the NBA Today, January 28
Published 11:31 pm Monday, January 27, 2025
In one of the four compelling matchups on the NBA menu today, the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks will square off at State Farm Arena.
How to watch all the action in the NBA today is available here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 28
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
