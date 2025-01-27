How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 27 Published 8:45 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1) aim to extend a six-game road winning run at the Tennessee Volunteers (15-4) on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it can be found on ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Gamecocks are 13th-best in college basketball offensively (81.9 points scored per game) and 17th-best on defense (55.1 points conceded).

Tennessee ranks 14th-best in college basketball by grabbing 38.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 125th in college basketball (30.3 allowed per contest).

The Gamecocks are 40th in the nation in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks ninth-best in the country by forcing 22.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 74th in college basketball by committing 13.9 turnovers per contest.

At 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc, the Gamecocks are 173rd and 81st in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Tennessee ranks 29th in the nation with 4.6 three-pointers allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 33rd with a 26.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

The Gamecocks take 27.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 72.2% of their shots, with 80% of their makes coming from there.

South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

The Gamecocks are the 13th-best team in the country in points scored (81.9 per game) and 17th-best in points conceded (55.1).

In 2024-25, South Carolina is seventh-best in the country in rebounds (39.4 per game) and 89th in rebounds conceded (29.2).

The Gamecocks are 40th in the country in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, South Carolina is 23rd-best in the nation in committing them (12.0 per game). It is 137th in forcing them (16.5 per game).

In 2024-25, the Gamecocks are 173rd in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 81st in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

South Carolina is 80th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.2 per game) and 145th in 3-point percentage defensively (30.0%).

The Gamecocks take 27.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20% of the Gamecocks’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 80% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 19 17.8 5.7 3.4 3.3 0.8 0.9 Ruby Whitehorn 19 13.5 4.5 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.8 Jewel Spear 17 12.8 2.8 1.8 1.1 0.2 2.8 Samara Spencer 19 11.3 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 19 11.1 5.9 0.7 0.8 0.3 0.7

South Carolina’s Top Players

Gamecocks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joyce Edwards 20 12.2 4.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.0 MiLaysia Fulwiley 20 11.1 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.9 Te-Hina Paopao 20 10.9 2.6 2.8 1.0 0.2 1.8 Chloe Kitts 19 9.4 7.5 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 Tessa Johnson 18 9.4 1.8 1.8 0.7 0.4 1.4

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

South Carolina’s Upcoming Schedule

January 27 at Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Auburn at 12:00 PM ET

February 6 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 9 at Texas at 2:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. UConn at 1:00 PM ET

