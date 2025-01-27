Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 28
Published 6:39 pm Monday, January 27, 2025
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-23), which currently has seven players listed, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (30-14, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Hawks lost 117-94 to the Raptors on Saturday. In the Hawks’ loss, Vit Krejci led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding two rebounds and seven assists).
The Rockets won their last outing 135-131 against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Alperen Sengun scored a team-leading 26 points for the Rockets in the win.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|18.7
|3.7
|1.5
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Trae Young
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|22.8
|3.4
|11.5
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|Day-To-Day
|Thigh
|10.5
|3.5
|1.2
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Questionable
|Hand
|9.2
|4.3
|1.6
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cam Whitmore
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|10
|3.2
|0.8
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|11.9
|6.5
|1
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and SCHN
- Live Stream: FDSSE and SCHN
