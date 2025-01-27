Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 28 Published 6:39 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-23), which currently has seven players listed, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (30-14, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Hawks lost 117-94 to the Raptors on Saturday. In the Hawks’ loss, Vit Krejci led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding two rebounds and seven assists).

The Rockets won their last outing 135-131 against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Alperen Sengun scored a team-leading 26 points for the Rockets in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 De’Andre Hunter SF Day-To-Day Illness 18.7 3.7 1.5 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Trae Young PG Out Adductor 22.8 3.4 11.5 Zaccharie Risacher SF Day-To-Day Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2 Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Hand 9.2 4.3 1.6 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Whitmore SF Questionable Illness 10 3.2 0.8 Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and SCHN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

