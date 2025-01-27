Published 9:03 am Monday, January 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Fred Hall, 91, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Cumberland, KY, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025. After several months of declining health, he died peacefully leaving behind family and friends to mourn his passing.

Fred was born February 2, 1933, to the late Benjamin and Nancy Hall in Gilley, KY. After graduating from Cumberland High School, Fred worked various jobs before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Fred retired after a rewarding 27 years of service and began a 22-year career at the Federal Aviation Administration.

After entering retirement, Fred remained an active member of his community, serving on the Cumberland City Council and the Pine Mountain Settlement School Board. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the Harlan Honor Guard, where he served as Commander for several years. A few of his hobbies included woodworking and leatherworking, which he loved to share with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He lived a full life and especially enjoyed spending time with his family, who are now left with a void in their lives from his absence.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Margaret Hensley Hall; brothers, Arnie, Bill, Alfred, Bob, Ira, and Boone Hall; sisters, Francis Muffo and Ruth Willis.

Left to cherish his memory is his second wife of 10 years, Dorothy “Dottie”Hall of Indianapolis, IN; son, Michael Hall of Lexington, KY; daughter, Angela Noe of Kingsport, TN; grandsons, Eric Hall of Cumberland, KY and Tyler Hall of Lexington, KY; granddaughters, Courtney (Chadwell) Middleton of Harlan, KY and Lindsey Williams of Kingsport, TN; great-granddaughters, Khloe Hall, Naomi and Ivy Middleton, and Sophia Williams; great-grandsons, Elijah Hall and Owen Middleton; bonus son, John Derrick Noe of Keith, KY; a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, KY on Tuesday, January 28. fom 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Pastor James Hill officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Keith, KY. Military rites will be observed by the Harlan Honor Guard. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Please feel free to leave a condolence or memory at www.aljfh.com

Fred Hall and his family are in the care of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.