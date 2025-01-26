Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8 Published 5:37 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Washington Wizards (6-38) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (22-23) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Favorite: –

Wizards vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Wizards Hawks 107.8 Points Avg. 116.3 122.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.9 43.8% Field Goal % 46% 33.3% Three Point % 34.8%

Wizards’ Top Players

Jordan Poole’s statline this season includes 21.4 points, three rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Wizards.

Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Poole is the top active three-point shooter for the Wizards, knocking down 3.7 per game.

Poole averages 1.5 steals per game. Alex Sarr collects 1.6 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 22.9 points and 11.7 assists per game.

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds.

Young knocks down three threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Capela’s one block per game.

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/30 Lakers – Home – 2/1 Timberwolves – Away – 2/3 Hornets – Away – 2/5 Nets – Away – 2/7 Cavaliers – Home – 2/8 Hawks – Home – 2/10 Spurs – Home – 2/12 Pacers – Home – 2/21 Bucks – Home – 2/23 Magic – Away – 2/24 Nets – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home –

