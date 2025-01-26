Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8
Published 5:37 am Sunday, January 26, 2025
The Washington Wizards (6-38) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (22-23) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Favorite: –
Wizards vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Wizards
|Hawks
|107.8
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|122.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.9
|43.8%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|33.3%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Wizards’ Top Players
- Jordan Poole’s statline this season includes 21.4 points, three rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Wizards.
- Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per contest.
- Poole is the top active three-point shooter for the Wizards, knocking down 3.7 per game.
- Poole averages 1.5 steals per game. Alex Sarr collects 1.6 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 22.9 points and 11.7 assists per game.
- Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds.
- Young knocks down three threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Capela’s one block per game.
Wizards Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/30
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/1
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/7
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/10
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/12
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/21
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/24
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
