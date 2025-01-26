Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 27 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Target Center. The game airs on FDSN and FDSSE.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Timberwolves 118 – Hawks 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 10.5)

Hawks (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-9.6)

Timberwolves (-9.6) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

In the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves (18-27-0 ATS) and the Hawks (18-27-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Minnesota racks up as a 10.5-point favorite.

Minnesota’s games have gone over the total 51.1% of the time this season (23 out of 45), less often than Atlanta’s games have (27 out of 45).

The Timberwolves have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-15) this season while the Hawks have a .519 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-13).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 108.1 points per game. They rank 22nd in the league in points scored (110.6 per contest).

Minnesota ranks 20th in the NBA with 43.8 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 43 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Timberwolves rank 19th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

With 14.8 turnovers per game, Minnesota ranks 21st in the NBA. It forces 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Timberwolves have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (15.1) and third-best in three-point percentage (38.4%).

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the ninth-ranked team in the league (116.3 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (118.9 points conceded per game).

With 45.4 rebounds per game and 44.8 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is ninth and 20th in the league, respectively.

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.3 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.3).

With 12.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

