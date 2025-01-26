Timberwolves vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 27 Published 6:39 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

As they gear up to play the Atlanta Hawks (22-23) on Monday, January 27 at Target Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has five players on it.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 133-104 win over the Nuggets in their last game on Saturday. In the Timberwolves’ win, Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding one rebound and nine assists).

The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 117-94 loss to the Raptors on Saturday. Vit Krejci scored 20 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Terrence Shannon SG Out Ankle 1.5 0.2 0.5 Donte DiVincenzo SG Out Toe 11.0 3.7 3.6

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Day-To-Day Illness 18.7 3.7 1.5 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Day-To-Day Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

