NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 27

The New Orleans Pelicans versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch on a Monday NBA schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 27

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers -6.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)

Over (222 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9

SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.1 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)

Over (230 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 7 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 7 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 207.5 points

207.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.6 total projected points)

Over (214.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL

FDSSUN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -10.5

Kings -10.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics -6.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

SCHN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 242.5 points

242.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.4 total projected points)

Over (233.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets -7.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 246.5 points

246.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.5 total projected points)

Over (236.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD

CHSN, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Timberwolves -10.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Mavericks -11.5

Mavericks -11.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 17.9 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 17.9 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and MNMT

KFAA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks -8.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.1 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 6.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI

KJZZ and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers -1.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)

Over (221.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

