NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 27

Published 10:31 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
The New Orleans Pelicans versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch on a Monday NBA schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 27
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Raptors -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 207.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -10.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Celtics -6.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 242.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 246.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Timberwolves -10.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Mavericks -11.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 17.9 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.1 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
