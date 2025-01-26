How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27 Published 8:54 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) on January 27, 2025 at Target Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE

FDSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Minnesota is 11-5 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 20th.

The Timberwolves average 8.3 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Hawks allow (118.9).

Minnesota has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 118.9 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.4% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 17-11 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 19th.

The Hawks average 8.2 more points per game (116.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (108.1).

When it scores more than 108.1 points, Atlanta is 20-15.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are putting up 111.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 109.5 points per contest.

Minnesota is allowing 108.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 107.4.

The Timberwolves are averaging 15.5 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.7 more threes and 2.1% points better than they’re averaging when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (117.6) than away (115.2), but also allow more at home (120) than on the road (118).

At home, Atlanta concedes 120 points per game. Away, it concedes 118.

The Hawks average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (29.2) than on the road (29.5).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Terrence Shannon Out Ankle Donte DiVincenzo Out Toe

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh Trae Young Day-To-Day Adductor De’Andre Hunter Day-To-Day Illness Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

id: