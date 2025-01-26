How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27
Published 8:54 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) on January 27, 2025 at Target Center.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Minnesota is 11-5 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 20th.
- The Timberwolves average 8.3 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Hawks allow (118.9).
- Minnesota has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 118.9 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.4% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 17-11 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 19th.
- The Hawks average 8.2 more points per game (116.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (108.1).
- When it scores more than 108.1 points, Atlanta is 20-15.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are putting up 111.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 109.5 points per contest.
- Minnesota is allowing 108.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 107.4.
- The Timberwolves are averaging 15.5 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.7 more threes and 2.1% points better than they’re averaging when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average more points per game at home (117.6) than away (115.2), but also allow more at home (120) than on the road (118).
- At home, Atlanta concedes 120 points per game. Away, it concedes 118.
- The Hawks average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (29.2) than on the road (29.5).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terrence Shannon
|Out
|Ankle
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Out
|Toe
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
|Trae Young
|Day-To-Day
|Adductor
|De’Andre Hunter
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal