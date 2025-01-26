How to Watch the NBA Today, January 27 Published 11:31 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Houston Rockets versus the Boston Celtics is one game in particular to catch on a Monday NBA slate that includes 12 thrilling contests.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 27

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9

SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL

FDSSUN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

SCHN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD

CHSN, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and MNMT

KFAA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI

KJZZ and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

