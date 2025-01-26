Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 27
Published 9:19 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
The Southern Jaguars versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils is one of many solid options on Monday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +21.5 vs. Southern
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Southern by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern (-21.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: New Orleans +3.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at New Orleans Privateers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: New Orleans by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: East Texas A&M +9.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: East Texas A&M Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: SFA by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lamar -3.5 vs. Northwestern State
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: McNeese -6.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: USC +1.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: USC by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Alcorn State +2.5 vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Bethune-Cookman by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bethune-Cookman (-2.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Iowa +8.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona +1.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +8.5 vs. Jackson State
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Jackson State by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jackson State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
