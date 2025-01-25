Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25?
Published 12:52 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Ducks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in seven of 43 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|25:04
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:34
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|31:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.