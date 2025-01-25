Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 12:52 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 47 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Forsberg has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

