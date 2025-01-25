Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 26
Published 8:28 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025
The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of three games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team in play. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 24 Memphis Tigers vs. UAB Blazers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, UAB 72
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.7 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Nebraska 71
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 7.4 points
- Pick ATS: Nebraska (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 80, Northwestern 69
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 11.1 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
