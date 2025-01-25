Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 47 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.
- Stamkos has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 25 different games.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- In 25 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Ducks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|47
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: