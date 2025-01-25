Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 47 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 25 different games.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
  • In 25 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
  • The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
47 Games 0
32 Points 0
17 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Print Article

SportsPlus