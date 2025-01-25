Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 47 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 25 different games.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

In 25 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 47 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

