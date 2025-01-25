Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
- O’Reilly has 27 points overall, having at least one point in 22 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 22 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Ducks are conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Ducks
id: