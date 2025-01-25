Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
  • O’Reilly has 27 points overall, having at least one point in 22 different games.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 22 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Ducks are conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
  • The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
44 Games 0
27 Points 0
13 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Print Article

SportsPlus