Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

O’Reilly has 27 points overall, having at least one point in 22 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 22 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Ducks are conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 44 Games 0 27 Points 0 13 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

