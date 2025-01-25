Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:37 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks meet on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 23:35 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -19.

He has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.

Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

In 23 of the 42 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.

The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 43 Games 0 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

