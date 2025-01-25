Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 8 Published 5:04 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) play a fellow SEC squad, the Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC), on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Oklahoma Stat Tennessee 80.8 Points For 76.4 70.9 Points Against 58.6 48.6% Field Goal % 45.9% 43.5% Opponent Field Goal % 36.3% 37.0% Three Point % 34.9% 28.4% Opponent Three Point % 25.9%

Oklahoma’s Top Players

The Sooners points and rebounds leader is Jalon Moore. He puts up 18.3 points per game and grabs 6.3 rebounds.

Jeremiah Fears paces the squad with 4.4 assists per game.

The Sooners are led by Brycen Goodine from long distance. He hits 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Fears leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Sam Godwin collects 0.8 blocks a contest to pace Oklahoma.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 18.4 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. (8.4 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.6 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, averaging 3.6 treys per game.

Zeigler tops Tennessee in steals with 2.1 per game, and Felix Okpara leads the squad in blocks with 1.7 per game.

Oklahoma Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

