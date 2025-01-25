NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels Published 3:27 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

The NFL Playoffs Conference Championship slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

You will find info on live coverage of the week’s NFL action right here.

How to Watch Conference Championship NFL Games

Sunday Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: