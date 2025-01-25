NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 26 Published 10:31 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the games is the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 26

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 13.7 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)

Over (221.4 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK

KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

