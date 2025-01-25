NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Raptors Picks for January 25 Published 12:39 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in choosing the best bets available for Saturday’s game.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Raptors Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 18-26-0 this year.

Toronto’s record against the spread is 26-18-0.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 3-10 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Raptors are 21-14.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





The Hawks’ 44 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 236.5 points 23 times.

The Raptors have played 18 games this season that ended with a combined score over 236.5 points.

Atlanta has an average total of 234.9 in its matchups this year, 1.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Toronto’s games this season is 228.4 points, 8.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Raptors are the NBA’s 15th-highest scoring team this season compared to the ninth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the league’s 27th-ranked scoring defense while the Raptors are the 26th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-185)

The Hawks have been favorites in 17 games this season and won eight (47.1%) of those contests.

The Raptors have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (26.8%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

This season, Toronto has come away with a win seven times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

