January 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 26 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Colorado Avalanche @ New York Rangers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

