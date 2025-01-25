How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25
Published 12:54 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) on January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 15-7 overall.
- The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 17th.
- The Hawks record 116.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 118 the Raptors allow.
- Atlanta is 15-8 when scoring more than 118 points.
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.8% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Toronto has a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Raptors are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Raptors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 119 points, Toronto is 5-8.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are averaging 118.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 115.2 points per contest.
- Atlanta is ceding 120.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 118.
- The Hawks are making 12.9 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.6% at home and 35.1% in road games.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Raptors are scoring more points at home (112.3 per game) than on the road (110). And they are giving up less at home (115.5) than on the road (120.6).
- At home, Toronto gives up 115.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 120.6.
- The Raptors collect 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (28.4) than on the road (29.5).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Probable
|Hand
|Clint Capela
|Probable
|Knee
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Immanuel Quickley
|Out
|Hip
|Ochai Agbaji
|Out
|Hand
|Kelly Olynyk
|Out
|Calf