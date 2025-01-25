How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25 Published 12:54 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) on January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 15-7 overall.

The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 17th.

The Hawks record 116.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 118 the Raptors allow.

Atlanta is 15-8 when scoring more than 118 points.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.8% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Toronto has a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Raptors are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Raptors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 119 points, Toronto is 5-8.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 118.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 115.2 points per contest.

Atlanta is ceding 120.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 118.

The Hawks are making 12.9 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.6% at home and 35.1% in road games.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Raptors are scoring more points at home (112.3 per game) than on the road (110). And they are giving up less at home (115.5) than on the road (120.6).

At home, Toronto gives up 115.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 120.6.

The Raptors collect 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (28.4) than on the road (29.5).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Hamstring Larry Nance Jr. Probable Hand Clint Capela Probable Knee Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Hip Ochai Agbaji Out Hand Kelly Olynyk Out Calf

