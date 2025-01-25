How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

Sunday’s college basketball slate includes six games featuring SEC teams on the court. Among those games is the Texas Longhorns taking on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

