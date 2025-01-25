How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25 Published 1:53 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games with SEC teams in action. Among those contests is the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 22 Missouri Tigers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

LSU Tigers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

