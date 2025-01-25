How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25

Published 1:53 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 25

Saturday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games with SEC teams in action. Among those contests is the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 Florida Gators

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 22 Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on TV or Streaming Live - January 25

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on TV or Streaming Live – January 25

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 25

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 25

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25

Print Article

SportsPlus