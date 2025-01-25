How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 25
Published 9:41 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) welcome in the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) after winning 10 home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Auburn is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 58th.
- The 85.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 27.1 more points than the Volunteers give up (58.6).
- Auburn is 17-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
Stream Auburn vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 101st.
- The Volunteers score an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 66.1 the Tigers give up.
- When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.7 points, it is 17-2.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Auburn has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 91.5 points per game, compared to 75.3 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Tigers are ceding 15.2 fewer points per game (59.1) than in away games (74.3).
- Auburn is making 10.5 treys per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.9% when playing at home and 40% in away games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.
- At home, the Volunteers give up 55.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 67.6.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee drains fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (8.7), but shoots a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (33.7%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 66-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/14/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 88-66
|Neville Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Georgia
|W 70-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/25/2025
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|1/29/2025
|@ LSU
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/1/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 76-75
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 68-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.