Published 9:41 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 25

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) welcome in the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) after winning 10 home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Auburn is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 58th.
  • The 85.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 27.1 more points than the Volunteers give up (58.6).
  • Auburn is 17-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 101st.
  • The Volunteers score an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 66.1 the Tigers give up.
  • When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.7 points, it is 17-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Auburn has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 91.5 points per game, compared to 75.3 per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Tigers are ceding 15.2 fewer points per game (59.1) than in away games (74.3).
  • Auburn is making 10.5 treys per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.9% when playing at home and 40% in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.
  • At home, the Volunteers give up 55.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 67.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee drains fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (8.7), but shoots a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (33.7%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 @ South Carolina W 66-63 Colonial Life Arena
1/14/2025 Mississippi State W 88-66 Neville Arena
1/18/2025 @ Georgia W 70-68 Stegeman Coliseum
1/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena
1/29/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/1/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena

