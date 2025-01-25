How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 25 Published 9:41 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) welcome in the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) after winning 10 home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Auburn is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 58th.

The 85.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 27.1 more points than the Volunteers give up (58.6).

Auburn is 17-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Stream Auburn vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Tennessee has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 101st.

The Volunteers score an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 66.1 the Tigers give up.

When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.7 points, it is 17-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Auburn has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 91.5 points per game, compared to 75.3 per game in away games.

In home games, the Tigers are ceding 15.2 fewer points per game (59.1) than in away games (74.3).

Auburn is making 10.5 treys per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.9% when playing at home and 40% in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.

At home, the Volunteers give up 55.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 67.6.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee drains fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (8.7), but shoots a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (33.7%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 @ South Carolina W 66-63 Colonial Life Arena 1/14/2025 Mississippi State W 88-66 Neville Arena 1/18/2025 @ Georgia W 70-68 Stegeman Coliseum 1/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 1/29/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/1/2025 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida – Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: