Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:37 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks play on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 46 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -18, and is averaging 17:06 on the ice.
- Nyquist has 19 points overall, having at least one point in 16 different games.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 16 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks have given up 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|46
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
