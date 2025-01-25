Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:37 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks play on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 46 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -18, and is averaging 17:06 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 19 points overall, having at least one point in 16 different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 16 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • The Ducks have given up 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
46 Games 0
19 Points 0
8 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

