Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:37 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 18:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Forsberg has 47 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 30 different games.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).
- Through 47 games, he has 47 points, with 13 multi-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, allowing 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|47
|Games
|0
|47
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|29
|Assists
|0
