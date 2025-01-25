Conference Championship Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:43 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

If you’re looking for Week 3 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are two games on the schedule this week, so there is no shortage of options to bet on. Take a peek at the complete list of odds below prior to putting any money on Saquon Barkley, who is -260 to find the end zone, or any other player to hit paydirt this week.

Top Conference Championship Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-260) Championship Round: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 13

13 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Saquon Barkley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-135) Championship Round: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jalen Hurts’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Allen, Bills (-120) Championship Round: Bills vs. Chiefs

Bills vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 12

12 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Josh Allen’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Travis Kelce, Chiefs (+130) Championship Round: Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Bills Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Travis Kelce’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Cook, Bills (+135) Championship Round: Bills vs. Chiefs

Bills vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 16

16 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on James Cook’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM A.J. Brown, Eagles (+150) Championship Round: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 7

7 Bet on A.J. Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Terry McLaurin, Commanders (+150) Championship Round: Commanders vs. Eagles

Commanders vs. Eagles Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 13

Chiefs vs. Bills Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 7

7 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Kareem Hunt’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (+195) Championship Round: Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Bills Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 6

6 Bet on Xavier Worthy’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM DeVonta Smith, Eagles (+200) Championship Round: Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles vs. Commanders Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 8

8 Bet on DeVonta Smith’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+200) Championship Round: Commanders vs. Eagles

Commanders vs. Eagles Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 8

8 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (+210) Championship Round: Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Bills Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Isiah Pacheco’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jayden Daniels, Commanders (+220) Championship Round: Commanders vs. Eagles

Commanders vs. Eagles Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Marquise Brown, Chiefs (+260) Championship Round: Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Bills Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Marquise Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Khalil Shakir, Bills (+270) Championship Round: Bills vs. Chiefs

Bills vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 4

4 Bet on Khalil Shakir’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

