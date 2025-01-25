Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on January 25 Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

When the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Troy Terry will be among the best players to watch.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Saturday, January 25

Saturday, January 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-193)

Predators (-193) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 47 18 29 47 Jonathan Marchessault 47 15 24 39 Roman Josi 43 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 47 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 44 13 14 27 Ducks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Troy Terry 44 15 22 37 Ryan Strome 48 7 20 27 Frank Vatrano 47 13 13 26 Mason McTavish 42 9 13 22 Cutter Gauthier 48 7 13 20

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 28th in the league with 127 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.

On defense, Nashville has given up 149 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Predators’ 22.63% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 11th in the NHL.

The Ducks’ 116 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

Anaheim’s 149 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.

The Ducks’ power-play conversion rate (12.88%) ranks 31st in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: