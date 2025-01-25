Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on January 25
Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
When the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Troy Terry will be among the best players to watch.
Predators vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-193)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|47
|18
|29
|47
|Jonathan Marchessault
|47
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|43
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|47
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|44
|13
|14
|27
|Ducks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Troy Terry
|44
|15
|22
|37
|Ryan Strome
|48
|7
|20
|27
|Frank Vatrano
|47
|13
|13
|26
|Mason McTavish
|42
|9
|13
|22
|Cutter Gauthier
|48
|7
|13
|20
Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 28th in the league with 127 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.
- On defense, Nashville has given up 149 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- The Predators’ 22.63% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 11th in the NHL.
- The Ducks’ 116 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Anaheim’s 149 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- The Ducks’ power-play conversion rate (12.88%) ranks 31st in the league.
