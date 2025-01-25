Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on January 25

Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

When the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Troy Terry will be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 47 18 29 47
Jonathan Marchessault 47 15 24 39
Roman Josi 43 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 47 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 44 13 14 27
Ducks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Troy Terry 44 15 22 37
Ryan Strome 48 7 20 27
Frank Vatrano 47 13 13 26
Mason McTavish 42 9 13 22
Cutter Gauthier 48 7 13 20

Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 28th in the league with 127 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.
  • On defense, Nashville has given up 149 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
  • The Predators’ 22.63% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • The Ducks’ 116 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
  • Anaheim’s 149 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.
  • The Ducks’ power-play conversion rate (12.88%) ranks 31st in the league.

