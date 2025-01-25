Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Ducks game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei has averaged 21:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -5.
- Skjei has 16 points overall, getting at least one point in 12 different games.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
- Through 47 games played this season, he has recorded 16 points, with three multi-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Ducks are allowing 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|47
|Games
|0
|16
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
