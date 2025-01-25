Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Ducks game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -5.

Skjei has 16 points overall, getting at least one point in 12 different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).

Through 47 games played this season, he has recorded 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Ducks are allowing 149 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.

The Ducks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 47 Games 0 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

