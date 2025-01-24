Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on TV or Streaming Live – January 25 Published 11:25 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

The Nashville Predators (18-22-7) visit the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 25, 2025, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (43 points), and the Ducks are 13th in the Western Conference (44 points).

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Arena: Honda Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 47 18 29 47 66 28 F Jonathan Marchessault 47 15 24 39 58 5 D Roman Josi 43 9 26 35 67 22 F Steven Stamkos 47 17 15 32 27 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 44 13 14 27 36 18

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.7 (27th)

2.7 (27th) Goals Allowed: 3.17 (23rd)

3.17 (23rd) Shots: 29.9 (6th)

29.9 (6th) Shots Allowed: 29 (20th)

29 (20th) Power Play %: 22.63 (11th)

22.63 (11th) Penalty Kill %: 82.39 (6th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network

7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

Ducks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Troy Terry 44 15 22 37 42 15 F Ryan Strome 48 7 20 27 44 12 F Frank Vatrano 47 13 13 26 27 8 F Mason McTavish 42 9 13 22 25 8 F Cutter Gauthier 48 7 13 20 59 11

Ducks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.42 (32nd)

2.42 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.1 (19th)

3.1 (19th) Shots: 28 (18th)

28 (18th) Shots Allowed: 32.2 (31st)

32.2 (31st) Power Play %: 12.88 (31st)

12.88 (31st) Penalty Kill %: 73.53 (27th)

Ducks’ Upcoming Schedule

January 25 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 28 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 30 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 2 vs. Canadiens: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Stars: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 at Red Wings: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 5 at Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 7 vs. Blues: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 9 vs. Islanders: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 vs. Capitals: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 12 at Utah Hockey Club: 10:00 PM ET on TNT

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 14 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 16 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

