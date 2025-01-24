Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25

Published 10:41 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-22-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) at Honda Center on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Honda Center

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 127 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has allowed 149 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -22.

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks have 116 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
  • Anaheim has conceded 149 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in the NHL.
  • Their -33 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-191) Ducks (+158) 6

