Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25
Published 10:41 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-22-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) at Honda Center on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Honda Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 127 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has allowed 149 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -22.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 116 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Anaheim has conceded 149 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in the NHL.
- Their -33 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-191)
|Ducks (+158)
|6
