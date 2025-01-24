Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25 Published 10:41 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-22-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) at Honda Center on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Honda Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 127 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 149 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -22.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 116 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Anaheim has conceded 149 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in the NHL.

Their -33 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-191) Ducks (+158) 6

