NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 25
Published 4:31 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
The Denver Nuggets versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of many solid options on Saturday’s NBA schedule.
Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA on Saturday.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 25
San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France
- TV Channel: ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
