January 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
January 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars is one of many compelling options on Friday’s NHL schedule.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about Friday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 24 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Vegas Golden Knights @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

