How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes four games with a ranked team in action. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Michigan Wolverines.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Michigan State Spartans at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 6 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona Wildcats

