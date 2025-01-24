How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25 Published 8:56 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Top 25 teams will be in action across 14 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Top 25 teams will be in action across 14 games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 22 Missouri Tigers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Houston Cougars at No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)



