How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25
Published 12:50 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Looking for best bets for the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? You’ve come to the right spot. In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions to help you make informed betting decisions for this matchup.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Ducks Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total 19 times.
- In Anaheim’s 48 games this season, 14 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s over/under of 6.5.
- The Predators score 2.7 goals per game, compared to the Ducks’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.
- This game’s over/under is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams allow per game combined.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -170
- The Predators are 14-14 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- Nashville is 7-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).
- The Predators have a 63.0% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.
Ducks Moneyline: +142
- Anaheim has 16 wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 44 times).
- When the Ducks’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won 11 games out of 34 opportunities.
- Anaheim’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on the moneyline odds.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Anaheim 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 47 points.
- Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 39 total points (15 goals and 24 assists) to his name.
- With 35 points through 43 games (nine goals and 26 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 11 wins and 18 losses this season while giving up 97 goals with 877 saves.
Ducks Points Leaders
- Troy Terry’s 15 goals and 22 assists in 44 games give him 37 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Anaheim’s Ryan Strome has racked up 27 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.
- Frank Vatrano has 13 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 26.
- Lukas Dostal has a record of 11-13-4 in 28 games this season, conceding 81 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 795 saves and a .908 save percentage, 20th in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|W 6-2
|Home
|-193
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|W 7-5
|Home
|-405
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|W 6-5
|Away
|-222
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|-170
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Away
|–
Ducks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Panthers
|L 3-0
|Away
|+321
|1/21/2025
|Panthers
|L 5-2
|Home
|+221
|1/23/2025
|Penguins
|W 5-1
|Home
|+136
|1/25/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+142
|1/28/2025
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|2/2/2025
|Canadiens
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Honda Center
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.