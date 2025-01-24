How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25

Published 12:50 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25

Looking for best bets for the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? You’ve come to the right spot. In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions to help you make informed betting decisions for this matchup.

Predators vs. Ducks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

  • This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total 19 times.
  • In Anaheim’s 48 games this season, 14 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s over/under of 6.5.
  • The Predators score 2.7 goals per game, compared to the Ducks’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.
  • This game’s over/under is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams allow per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -170

  • The Predators are 14-14 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • Nashville is 7-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).
  • The Predators have a 63.0% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Ducks Moneyline: +142

  • Anaheim has 16 wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 44 times).
  • When the Ducks’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won 11 games out of 34 opportunities.
  • Anaheim’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Anaheim 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 47 points.
  • Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 39 total points (15 goals and 24 assists) to his name.
  • With 35 points through 43 games (nine goals and 26 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.
  • As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 11 wins and 18 losses this season while giving up 97 goals with 877 saves.

Ducks Points Leaders

  • Troy Terry’s 15 goals and 22 assists in 44 games give him 37 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Anaheim’s Ryan Strome has racked up 27 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.
  • Frank Vatrano has 13 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 26.
  • Lukas Dostal has a record of 11-13-4 in 28 games this season, conceding 81 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 795 saves and a .908 save percentage, 20th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193
1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405
1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222
1/25/2025 Ducks Away -170
1/29/2025 Canucks Home
1/31/2025 Sabres Away
2/1/2025 Penguins Away

Ducks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/18/2025 Panthers L 3-0 Away +321
1/21/2025 Panthers L 5-2 Home +221
1/23/2025 Penguins W 5-1 Home +136
1/25/2025 Predators Home +142
1/28/2025 Kraken Away
1/30/2025 Flames Away
2/2/2025 Canadiens Home

Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Honda Center

More Anaheim Ducks

