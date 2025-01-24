Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 25
Published 10:16 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 119 – Raptors 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.5
- The Raptors have put together a 26-18-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 18-26-0 mark of the Hawks.
- Atlanta (3-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (23.1%) than Toronto (21-14) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (60%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it more often (61.4% of the time) than Toronto (52.3%).
- The Hawks have a .471 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-9) this season while the Raptors have a .268 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-30).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 116.8 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 119.0 points per game (third-worst in league).
- This year, Atlanta is grabbing 45.4 boards per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Hawks have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.4 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Atlanta is committing 15.2 turnovers per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.2 turnovers per game (second-best).
- With 12.9 three-pointers per game, the Hawks rank 18th in the NBA. They sport a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 21st in the league.
Raptors Performance Insights
- Offensively the Raptors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (118.0 points conceded per game).
- In 2024-25, Toronto is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.0 per game) and 13th in rebounds allowed (43.7).
- This season the Raptors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.
- Toronto is the fifth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Raptors are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.0%.
