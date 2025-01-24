Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 25 Published 10:16 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 119 – Raptors 113

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Hawks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.0)

Hawks (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Raptors have put together a 26-18-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 18-26-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta (3-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (23.1%) than Toronto (21-14) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it more often (61.4% of the time) than Toronto (52.3%).

The Hawks have a .471 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-9) this season while the Raptors have a .268 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-30).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 116.8 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 119.0 points per game (third-worst in league).

This year, Atlanta is grabbing 45.4 boards per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Hawks have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.4 per game (third-best in NBA).

Atlanta is committing 15.2 turnovers per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.2 turnovers per game (second-best).

With 12.9 three-pointers per game, the Hawks rank 18th in the NBA. They sport a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 21st in the league.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Raptors Performance Insights

Offensively the Raptors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (118.0 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Toronto is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.0 per game) and 13th in rebounds allowed (43.7).

This season the Raptors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.

Toronto is the fifth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Raptors are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: