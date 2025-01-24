College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 25
Published 9:47 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Auburn Tigers is a game to catch on the Saturday SEC college basketball slate that has plenty of exciting contests. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: South Carolina +6.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -6.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vanderbilt +3.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -3.5
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M +1 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -1
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia +10.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 8.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -10.5
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss +3 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -3
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: LSU +16 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 15 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -16
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Auburn -6.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -6.5
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma +3.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -3.5
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.