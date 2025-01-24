Cawood man facing arson charge Published 7:59 am Friday, January 24, 2025

A Cawood man is facing charges including arson and assault after allegedly setting fire to multiple structures.

Gordon Fultz, 24, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Meadows on Sunday, Jan. 19.

According to a press release, at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received information from the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department concerning three structure fires in the Cranks community. Fultz was identified as the suspect. Fultz was reported to be driving a green Ford F-150 pickup. Trooper Meadows responded, and received information Fultz was on Garrett Hollow Road attempting to ignite another fire. Meadows located the vehicle and viewed Fultz inside an abandoned trailer. Fults was attempting to start a fire at the time. Fultz made his way to his vehicle and fled before Troopers could make contact with him. KSP Trooper Cornett later located the truck parked on KY 3001. Fultz was in the driver’s seat unconscious. Fultz was removed from the vehicle, handcuffed, and placed in Meadow’s police vehicle. Fultz then began kicking the windows and shattered the rear window with a radar antenna.

Fultz was charged with third-degree arson, first-degree fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault (police officer), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, third-degree terroristic threatening, and failure to produce insurance card. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

The case is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.