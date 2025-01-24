Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 25
Published 9:17 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday in college basketball action, including the West Virginia Mountaineers taking on the Kansas State Wildcats — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: West Virginia +1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: West Virginia by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan State -5.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia Southern +5.5 vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Marshall by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marshall (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Lamar -9.5 vs. East Texas A&M
- Matchup: East Texas A&M Lions at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 13.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee +3.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Diego State +3.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -2.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: TCU +4.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at UCF Knights
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: UCF by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Creighton -15.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 18.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-15.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
