Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 25 Published 9:17 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday in college basketball action, including the West Virginia Mountaineers taking on the Kansas State Wildcats — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: