Auburn vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 25

Saturday’s game features the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) clashing at Neville Arena (on January 25) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 win for Auburn.

Based on our computer prediction, Auburn is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Tennessee. The two sides are projected to exceed the 140.5 total.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Auburn -6.5

Auburn -6.5 Point total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (to win): Auburn -285, Tennessee +230

Auburn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Auburn 75, Tennessee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Auburn (-6.5)

Auburn (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)

Auburn has put together an 11-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 12-7-0. A total of 10 out of the Tigers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Volunteers’ games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 162.1 points per game, 21.6 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 contests, Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Tennessee has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 66.1 per contest (45th in college basketball).

Auburn records 35.1 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

Auburn connects on 4.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.9 (31st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 5.7.

The Tigers rank first in college basketball with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 8.9 (sixth in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 136th in college basketball, and giving up 58.6 per contest, third in college basketball) and have a +337 scoring differential.

Tennessee averages 35.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) while conceding 26.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.8.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (58th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (136th in college basketball).

