Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 14 of 46 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 178 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

